Bhubaneswar: The distribution of new ration cards in Odisha will begin in January, informed Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra today.

The ongoing e-KYC verification process, which began in July, is expected to conclude this month, he said.

According to the latest data, over 16 lakh ineligible beneficiaries have been identified through the verification process. Once the process is complete, the authorities will prepare a final list of eligible individuals for ration card allocation, said Patra.

The minister had earlier said that ration card holders in Odisha will start receiving wheat along with rice under food security schemes from the first week of January.

"We will begin providing wheat from January. Data has been collected from various districts to determine the wheat requirements of beneficiaries. Based on these needs, a tender will be issued to a transportation company for delivery. The process is taking time due to the ongoing e-KYC work, which is yet to be completed," the minister had said.