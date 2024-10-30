Bhubaneswar: Ration cards will be distributed to new beneficiaries from next month (November 2024), informed Krushna Chandra Patra, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister, today.

After scrutinizing around 10 lakh applications, the state government will start the issuance of fresh ration cards to new beneficiaries, the minister said.

Earlier, e-KYC verification process of the applicants was underway.

In July, the minister had said that the Odisha Government would exclude ineligible beneficiaries from the list of ration card beneficiaries under the Food Security Act. The government has outlined 12 criteria for including eligible families and 10 for excluding ineligible ones.

Officials have been directed to remove any ineligible beneficiaries from the list to ensure that only deserving families receive the ration cards.