Bhubaneswar: In a significant announcement, Odisha Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra today said new ration cards will be distributed in the state in the current month.

The announcement, made by the minister in the Odisha Legislative Assembly, comes as good news for the applicants of new ration cards.

Minister Patra informed the Assembly that the e-KYC verification process is already underway. Additionally, the application process for new ration cards is continuing across the state, he said.

"So far, over 9 lakh people have applied for ration cards. The issuance process is expected to be completed by September," said Patra.

In July, the minister had said that the Odisha Government would exclude ineligible beneficiaries from the list of ration card beneficiaries under the Food Security Act. The government has outlined 12 criteria for including eligible families and 10 for excluding ineligible ones.

Officials have been directed to remove any ineligible beneficiaries from the list to ensure that only deserving families receive the ration cards.

"To ensure the accuracy and transparency of the distribution, e-KYC audits will be conducted to verify the details provided by the applicants. We are using e-KYC audits to confirm eligible beneficiaries. Additionally, our officers will carry out door-to-door surveys," the minister had said.

