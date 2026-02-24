Bhubaneswar: A dramatic turn has emerged in the alleged bride kidnapping case that took place in Odisha’s Balangir district. Police said the newlywed woman had planned the escape with her lover.

According to police, both the bride and her lover have been traced and detained from Sambalpur district. They were being questioned at the Tarabha police station. Preliminary investigation suggests that the woman had conspired with her lover and called him to help her flee.

The incident occurred on the night of February 21. Rinku Putel, a resident of Kamakhi Nagar in Balangir town, had married the woman from Kantamal in Boudh district. After the wedding ceremony, while the couple was returning, the alleged abduction took place near Nuabandh under Tarabha police limits.

The bride’s lover reportedly arrived in a white car, stopped the vehicle carrying the couple and allegedly threatened the groom at gunpoint before taking the bride away. The accused then fled the spot with the woman in his car.

Following the incident, the groom lodged a written complaint at the Tarabha police station, alleging that his wife was kidnapped.

However, during the course of the investigation, police found evidence indicating that the bride was in a relationship with the accused and had allegedly planned the act in advance.

After questioning, police arrested the accused, identified as Sanjay Sahu (26) of Kantamal, and the 19-year-old woman. After the alleged kidnapping incident, both were staying at his relative's house located in Professor Colony in Sambalpur.