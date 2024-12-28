Puri: In view of the influx of a large number of devotees and visitors to Odisha's Puri ahead of the New Year, various traffic restrictions have been imposed by the district police.

Restrictions for four-wheelers

Light Motor Vehicles coming from the Brahmagiri side will be take a right turn at Mangalaghata towards Sterling Chhak then Beach Road up to Light House Chhak to park their vehicles at Yatrika and will return via the same route.

Light Motor Vehicles coming from the Bhubaneswar side will proceed to the parking place at Jail Road Parking and Saradhabli Open Ground via- Batagaon, Charinala, Atharnala & Kumbharapada PS, Medical Chhaka & Badasankha.

Light Motor Vehicles coming from the Konark side will proceed to the parking place at Talabania Open Ground via- Baidas Nagar, Toshali Sands Chhaka, Grid Station Chhaka & Bhudan Chhak.

Restrictions for two-wheelers

Motorcycles shall touch Grand Road via- Atharnala, Banamber Chhak, Kumbharapada PS, Hospital Chhaka and park their vehicles at Municipality Market complex parking area on a first come first priority basis.

After the Municipality Market complex parking place is exhausted, then motorcycles will be diverted to the specified places on the eastern side of the road on Grand Road from Market Chhaka to Hospital Crossing.

Shuttle Service

Three-wheelers coming from Talabania will proceed to Hospital Chhak via Waterworks Road, Odisha Bakery, Ram Mandir, Ghoda Bazar and Red Cross Road after dropping off the passengers and they will return on the same route.

Three-wheelers coming from Talabania towards the Seabeach side will be allowed up to Town Hall Chhaka via Penthakata chhaka, CT Road, Youth Hostel, Urban Hata, Zilla School and SCS College Chhaka.

Three-wheelers will not be allowed to around the Temple. Similarly, three-wheelers are restricted to proceeding towards Lion's Gate from Solakhia Baragachha Chhaka in Balisahi Road, Towards North Gate from Biseswari Temple, Towards Lion's Gate from Mochi Sahi Chhaka and Brusav Chhaka in Lokanath Road.