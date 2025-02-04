As 2025 begins, many of us are setting personal and professional goals. While career growth, financial stability, and new skills are popular choices, have you thought about including your health on the list? Specifically, have you considered adding annual wellness check-ups and cancer screening to your resolutions?

Cancer remains a major health challenge in India, ranking as the third leading cause of death after infectious and cardiovascular (heart-related) diseases. According to the Global Cancer Observatory, in 2022 alone, India reported 1.46 million new cases 1.57 million in 2025, 9.1 lakh cancer-related deaths; 26.7 million people have been living with cancer over the past five years expected to increase 29.8 million.

Globally, half of the cancer burden was seen in the 65+ age group, while it is one-third of cancer in India. However, half of the estimated cancer burden is in the 40-64 year age group in India.

Despite these alarming statistics, many cancers are treatable or even curable when detected early. Unfortunately, 50-60% of cancer cases are diagnosed at late stages, when treatment is more difficult and outcomes are poor.

Most common cancers in india

In women: Breast and cervical cancers are the most prevalent, with uterine cancer ranking third.

In men: lung cancer, head and neck (oral cavity) and gastrointestinal cancer (stomach, hepatocellular carcinoma and colorectal).

The risk of developing cancer before the age of 75 is 11%, while the risk of dying from cancer before the age of 75 is 7.2%.

Prevention and early detection: Your best defense

Cancer prevention and early detection save lives. The National Cancer Control Strategy (2023–2027) highlights key components for cancer control, including:

1. Prevention

Evidence shows that 40% of all cancers are preventable. Key prevention strategies include:

o Avoiding tobacco use — linked to lung, esophageal, bladder, and other cancers. Tobacco is responsible for 20-30% of cancer cases or deaths.

o Reducing alcohol consumption — contributes to 3-7% of cancer cases.

o Maintaining a healthy weight, eating more fruits and vegetables, and staying physically active — excess body weight is linked to breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers.

2. Early Detection

Early diagnosis greatly improves treatment success. Screening allows detection before symptoms develop, giving patients the best chance at a cure.

o Cervical cancer screening: Women over 25 years are encouraged to undergo regular screening through HPV test or Pap smear. Many public health facilities provide free cervical cancer screening using Visual Inspection with Acetic Acid (VIA) or combined with Visual Inspection with Lugol's Iodine (VILI). Additionally, the HPV vaccine, which helps prevent cervical cancer, is available at no cost for girls under 14 years in both public and private health facilities. Adults can access the vaccine at selected private hospitals for a fee.

o Prostate cancer screening: Men over 40 should discuss PSA (Prostate-Specific Antigen) tests and digital rectal exams with their healthcare providers.

3. Diagnosis and Treatment

Access to timely, quality care improves survival rates. Many hospitals offer wellness packages that include cancer screening, blood pressure checks, and diabetes tests. These comprehensive check-ups are critical to long-term health.

4. Palliative Care

Providing comfort and support to cancer patients from the point of diagnosis improves quality of life.

What You Can Do

• Talk to your healthcare provider about annual wellness checks and screening options.

• Explore insurance coverage — many policies cover preventive services, but few people take advantage of these benefits.

• Encourage your loved ones to get screened — cancer is easier to prevent than to treat.

Let’s Make Prevention a Priority in 2025

This year, prioritize your health. Early screening can detect cancers when they are still treatable, and adopting healthy habits can reduce your risk. Remember, prevention is better than cure.

Take charge of your health today. Visit your nearest healthcare provider and explore wellness packages designed to keep you and your family healthy.

DR. Chinmaya Kumar Pani

MD, DM(JIPMER), ECMO

Senior Consultant Medical,

Pediatric Oncology & BMT