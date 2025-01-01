Bhubaneswar: A 24-year-old youth was killed after a tourist bus hit a bike in Puri district of Odisha today.

The deceased has been identified as Ganesh Sethi of Bhimatangi area in the capital city here.

Sethi along with his friend Ashis Sahu went to Konark in Puri district to visit the Sun Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, as part of the New Year celebrations.

The mishap took place while the two friends were returning home on a bike in the evening.

The speeding tourist bus hit the bike from the rear near Ratila Square on Nimapara-Pipli road.

The two youths fell from the bike due to the collision. The bus ran over Sethi and dragged him around 50 metres. He died on the spot while Sahu sustained grievous injuries in the mishap.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem. The injured was rushed to a hospital at Nimapara.