Bhubaneswar: A newborn baby girl was found abandoned near Acharya Vihar, close to the Maharaja Cinema Hall in Bhubaneswar, today.

The infant was spotted on roadside early in the morning. It is suspected that the baby might have been left there late at night or in the early hours of dawn.

Upon being informed, Sahid Nagar police rushed to the spot and rescued the baby. She was immediately taken to the Capital Hospital here for medical examination.

Hospital authorities said the baby girl is in good health.

The police are investigating the case to trace the identity of those responsible for abandoning the child.