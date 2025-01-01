Bhubaneswar: Odisha's newly appointed Governor, Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati, is scheduled to arrive in Bhubaneswar tomorrow.

He will officially take the oath of office on January 3 in a ceremony at Raj Bhavan here. The Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court will administer the oath to him. He will be sworn in as the 27th Governor of Odisha.

Dr. Kambhampati will reach Bhubaneswar around 3 PM tomorrow. Following his arrival, he will proceed to Puri to seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath.

He was appointed as the new Governor of Odisha on December 27 after the resignation of Raghubar Das. Earlier, Dr. Kambhampati was serving as the Governor of Mizoram.