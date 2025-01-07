Bhubaneswar: In a historic move for the Indian Railways, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently laid the foundation stone for the Rayagada Railway Division Building and inaugurated the Jammu Railway Division, marking a significant milestone in the expansion of the railway network. With this development, Jammu becomes the 69th Railway Division and Rayagada the 70th, further strengthening the railway infrastructure across the nation.

The newly established Rayagada Railway Division will be responsible for overseeing railway operations predominantly across the Southern districts of Odisha. This Division will serve the interests of the tribal and aspirational districts, including Rayagada, Koraput, Gajapati, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, and Kalahandi. The region’s strategic location and growing importance make this Division crucial for further development of the State’s Railway Network.

The creation of the Rayagada Railway Division is expected to significantly accelerate both train operations and infrastructure development in these vital areas.

Official sources said posting of the new DRM is an important step forward to ensure expedited execution of the divisional headquarters and to ensure the fast-tracked development of railway infrastructure in the region.

This initiative will have a transformative impact on the tribal belt of South Odisha, boosting regional economic growth, improving connectivity with local industries and providing substantial employment opportunities. With improved railway services, the local communities will experience enhanced access to markets, healthcare and education, leading to a better quality of life.

The future connectivity and infrastructure development in the Southern Odisha will significantly boost tourism. These routes pass through scenic areas known for lush greenery, waterfalls, and tribal heritage, with the Koraput-Rayagada section offering stunning views of the Eastern Ghats. The region is expected to attract both national and international tourists. It will boost the market for Koraput coffee and turmeric and support Agro-based industries.

The establishment of the Rayagada Railway Division will play a pivotal role in advancing tourism, economic development, and infrastructural growth in Odisha. The enhanced railway network will not only improve connectivity for local industries but also transform the region into a major economic hub. This project is set to contribute significantly to the overall progress of the nation by enhancing connectivity in the aspirational districts, promoting tourism, and fostering the growth of the region, official sources added.