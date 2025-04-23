Bhubaneswar: Unveiling the Project Monitoring Dashboard of the Works Department, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi stated the new system will enable real-time tracking of infrastructure projects, thereby enhancing transparency and execution efficiency.

Speaking at the launch event held at Lok Seva Bhawan, the Chief Minister emphasised the dashboard is designed to ensure error-free implementation of projects across the State. “This initiative will significantly improve efficiency in project execution and streamline monitoring,” he said.

The dashboard features an advanced issue tracker system to monitor and address challenges related to land acquisition, forest clearance, and encroachment. Other key features include live project tracking, expenditure monitoring, real-time alerts, and tools for efficiency supervision, all of which will assist in informed decision-making.

Chief Minister Majhi also announced plans to expand the dashboard’s application to other Government departments, aiming to further strengthen infrastructure development and contribute to the State’s prosperity.

The system incorporates an advanced GIS-enabled dashboard, offering real-time visualisation of public infrastructure projects. Users can access detailed data at the district and block levels, along with road and satellite maps to easily locate project sites.