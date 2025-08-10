Bhubaneswar: A newlywed woman was found hanging inside her in-laws’ house at Dhirukuti Sahi under Mancheswar police limits in Bhubaneswar, today.

The deceased was identified as Tripti Nayak, daughter of Subash Nayak from Andharua village in Bhubaneswar.

According to her family members, she was murdered in a pre-planned manner by her in-laws, who later attempted to portray it as a case of suicide. They have alleged that Tripti was subjected to harassment over dowry demands.

Following a written complaint by the victim’s family, Mancheswar police registered a murder case and arrested her husband, Bikram Nayak. The woman's in-laws were also detained for questioning.

The case has been registered under Sections 85 (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police have launched a detailed investigation into the incident.