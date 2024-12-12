Malkangiri: A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team today raided a place in Anantapalli village under Motu police limits of Odisha's Malkangiri district.

As per reports, the team from Hyderabad reached the village at around 3 AM and carried out the raid at the house of one Mantosh Mandal amid the presence of security personnel.

Though the agency was yet to issue a statement on the development, it is suspected that the raid was conducted over Maoist activities.

The NIA also raided two places in the Sukma area of neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

More details are awaited.