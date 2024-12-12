New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted a series of searches across three states -- Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha.

The raids and searches were linked to a Maoist supply chain case linked to Chinturu in Andhra Pradesh.

As a result of massive raids and searches, NIA teams seized several digital devices and incriminating documents.

These items seized by the agency highlight the scale of the illegal activities being carried out in the region.

The searches were conducted at premises linked with seven accused, who were all connected to the case RC-12/2024/NIA/DLI.

This case initially came to light after the arrest of two individuals by Chinturu police.

They were found in possession of explosives, sensitive literature, and a substantial amount of cash. These arrests led to the local authorities to register a case, which was subsequently taken over by the NIA in September 2024.

The NIA investigation has exposed a far-reaching network providing critical support to the underground operatives of the banned CPI (Maoist) group.

These activities through the network include the supply of explosive materials and logistical assistance.

The main motive of the conspiracy was reportedly to facilitate acts of terrorism, particularly targeting police personnel, with an emphasis on those engaged in election duties.

Apart from exposing the vast support system for the Maoist cadres and elements, the NIA has been working to trace further links within the larger conspiracy.

Their investigations have also identified several other individuals and networks involved in providing resources and shelter to the insurgent group.

The agency continues to delve deeper into the case, working to dismantle the supply chains that enable the CPI (Maoist) to carry out attacks and undermine state security.

Further developments are expected as the investigation progresses.

The NIA's actions come as part of a broader effort to curb the activities of banned extremist organisations and ensure the safety of security forces and civilians in regions affected by Maoist insurgency.

(IANS)