Cuttack: In a major development following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, a team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) reportedly arrived in Cuttack city today to question a local family who survived the assault that left 26 people dead.

The NIA officials interrogated Ranjit Bhola, a resident of Cuttack, along with his wife, son, and daughter-in-law. The family was on a tour of the scenic Pahalgam region when the terrorists opened fire.

The family was taking photos and videos during their visit when they suddenly heard gunshots. Ranjit's wife was reportedly injured during the incident.

The family had earlier recounted the horrifying experience, claiming they saw three people being gunned down by the terrorists right in front of them.

The NIA's visit is part of its ongoing probe into the brutal attack, as investigators try to piece together eyewitness accounts and possible leads from survivors.

Further details of the family's statement and the NIA's findings are awaited.