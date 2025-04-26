Balasore: A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) visited residence of Prasant Kumar Satpathy, who was among 26 tourists killed in gruesome Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, in Odisha's Balasore district, for investigation.

The NIA team will discuss with Prasant's wife and son, who are the eyewitnesses in the terror attack, as part of ongoing efforts to gather evidence for the investigation being led by the Jammu and Kashmir police.

Prasant, a resident of Ishani village in Balasore district, was working as Accountant at the CIPET, Balasore. He had travelled to Jammu and Kashmir with his wife and son on April 19 for a vacation. A group of terrorists shot him in his head while the family was enjoying the vacation at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22. His wife and son narrowly survived the attack.

Expressing grief over his death in the terrorist attacks, Odisha government has announced Rs 20 lakh ex-gratia for the family and a government job for the deceased's wife. The government has also assured to bear his son's education expenses as part of assistance to the family.