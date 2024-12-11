Bhubaneswar: NIFT Bhubaneswar hosted its Annual Alumni Meet 2024, bringing alumni together to relive fond campus memories and reconnect with old friends. The day began with interactive sessions where alumni engaged with faculty members and final-year students from their respective departments.

The evening programme commenced with an invocation prayer and the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by distinguished dignitaries.

Goutam Saha, Regional Industry Coordinator (RIC) extended a warm welcome in his address, expressing gratitude for the alumni’s presence.

Rajesh Kumar Jha, Director of NIFT Bhubaneswar formally welcomed the alumni with Angvastram and addressed the gathering. Praising the alumni for their unwavering support and commitment to the institute, he expressed gratitude to all those who have contributed their valuable time in forming NIFT Alumni Association.

The event started with the felicitation by Director Rajesh Kumar Jha to the heroes of NIFT Bhubaneswar. For extraordinary contribution the Converge 2024 medal winners, Hackathon 2024 winners in National level competition conducted by ONDC, Gold winners in FOAID national festival of architecture and interior designing 2024 were felicitated.

Vibrant cultural performances by current batch and engaging activities such as the Housie Game, which encouraged interaction and camaraderie among attendees were organised. Energetic performances by alumni further enlivened the evening.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks from Ravi Prakash, Assistant Professor & Link RIC.

Blending nostalgia with celebration, the Alumni Meet 2024 was a testament to the strong and committed bonding between NIFT Bhubaneswar and its beloved alumni, which is termed as huge paradigm shift of NIFT Bhubaneswar under the able leadership of the present Director, Prakash said.