Bhubaneswar: The night temperature across the districts of Odisha will increase by two to four degree Celsius from January 23 onwards, the Regional Meteorological Centre forecasted today.

The meteorological centre further said even though there is no large change in the minimum temperature during next two days, there will be a rise in the night temperature by two to four degrees Celsius thereafter. The rise in the temperature will be observed for three days from January 23 onwards.

Today, the highest maximum temperature of 32.4 Degrees Celsius was recorded at Nuapada and the lowest minimum temperature of 7 Degrees Celsius was recorded at Phulbani.

The meteorological centre further predicted clear sky in Bhubaneswar and neighbourhood during 24 hours. The maximum and minimum temperature are very likely to be around 29 Degrees Celsius and 13 Degrees Celsius, respectively.