Bhubaneswar: People across Odisha may get slight respite from cold wave conditions as night temperature in the state is likely to rise by 2-3 degree Celsius, the Regional Meteorological Centre here forecasted today.

Minimum temperature (night temperature) is very likely to rise gradually by 2-3 degree Celsius during the next 2 days and no large change thereafter over the districts of Odisha, the Meteorological Centre predicted.

This apart, several districts of Odisha are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall till December 21.

Below is day-wise forecast in connection with the predicted rainfall.

December 18: Light rain is very likely to occur at one or two places in the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, and Puri.

December 19: Light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at one or two places in the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, and Kendrapada.

December 20: Light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at a few places in the districts of coastal Odisha and at one or two places in the districts of interior Odisha.

December 21: Light rain is very likely to occur at one or two places in the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Kendrapada, and Jagatsinghpur.