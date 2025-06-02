Bhubaneswar: IAS officer Nikhil Pavan Kalyan has been appointed as the Director of Census Operations (DCO) and Director of Citizen Registration (DCR) in Odisha.

The Department of Personnel and Training of the Union Government today sent a letter in this regard to Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja.

The Centre has asked the Odisha government to relieve the 2012 batch IAS officer of his present assignment immediately.

“The Competent Authority has approved the appointment of Nikhil Pavan Kalyan as DCO/DCR, Odisha for a period up to December 31, 2025 or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” read the letter.

It is worth mentioning here that the Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently approved a proposal to conduct caste enumeration during the upcoming census.

There were reports that the Centre would conduct population Census in the country this year.