Bhubaneswar: As many as five educational institutions of Odisha have been placed in the country's Top 100 in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2025, which were released today.

The five educational institutions are Siksha `O` Anusandhan, Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, National Institute of Technology Rourkela, Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar, and All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhubaneswar.

They have secured 25th, 27th, 34th, 80th, and 100th ranks, respectively.

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) was approved by the MHRD in 2015. This framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across the country. The methodology draws from the overall recommendations and broad understanding arrived at by a Core Committee set up by MHRD to identify the broad parameters for ranking various universities and institutions. The parameters broadly cover “Teaching, Learning and Resources,” “Research and Professional Practices,” “Graduation Outcomes,” “Outreach and Inclusivity,” and “Perception”.