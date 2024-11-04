Rourkela: A doctor at NIT Rourkela was found hanging at his official residence here in Odisha's Steel City today. The deceased has been identified as Dr. Santosh Hugar (30).

Dr Hugar, a native of Karnataka, was posted as the Medical Officer at NIT Rourkela.

According to reports, neighbours found Dr. Hugar hanging from a ceiling fan inside his room at sector-3 in Rourkela. They informed the police about the incident.

The reason behind the alleged suicide will be ascertained after family members of the deceased doctor reach Rourkela.