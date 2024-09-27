Rourkela: In a significant milestone for research excellence, 25 faculty members from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela have been recognized among the Top 2% Most Cited Scientists Globally according to the Stanford University-Elsevier research survey.

The ranking features two categories: Career-Long Impact (1996-2023) and Single-Year Impact for 2023. 15 faculty members from NIT Rourkela have been acknowledged for their long-term research contributions, while 25 faculty members were recognized for their research citation in the year 2023. Notably, 13 faculty members made it onto both lists.

This ranking widely respected across the global academic community, acknowledges scientists based on the impact of their research work, citation index, and other critical academic parameters. The Stanford-Elsevier ranking evaluates the performance of scientists over their careers and also emphasizes their recent contributions, making this recognition particularly notable for the selected scholars.

To this notable achievement, Prof. K. Umamaheshwar Rao (Director, NITR) stated, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to our faculty members for their remarkable research contributions and high-impact publications that have established benchmarks in their fields. This achievement highlights our institution's commitment to excellence in research and showcases the significant global impact of our faculty’s work.”

Under this ranking scientists are categorized into 22 scientific fields and 174 sub-fields according to the Science-Metrix classification system. The career-long data are updated through the end of 2023, while the recent year data pertains to citations accrued during the calendar year 2023.

List of NIT Rourkela faculty members in 2% of the World’s Top Cited Scientists list for Single-Year 2023

1. Prof. Surajit Das – Department of Life Science

2. Prof. Sujit Kumar Bhutia - Department of Life Science

3. Prof. Santanu Paria - Department of Chemical Engineering

4. Prof. Snehashish Chakraverty - Department of Mathematics

5. Prof. Bankim Chandra Ray – Department of Metallurgical & Materials Engineering

6. Prof. Kunal Pal - Biotechnology and Medical Engineering

7. Prof. Harekrushna Sahoo - Department of Chemistry

8. Prof. Siba Sankar Mahapatra – Department of Mechanical Engineering

9. Prof. S. Murugan – Department of Mechanical Engineering

10. Prof. Ajit Behera - Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering

11. Prof. Subrata Kumar Panda - Department of Mechanical Engineering

12. Prof. Balasubramanian Paramasivan - Department of Biotechnology and Medical Engineering

13. Prof. Sandhyarani Biswas - Department of Mechanical Engineering

14. Prof. Arvind Kumar - Department of Chemical Engineering

15. Prof. Shantanu Behera – Department of Ceramic Engineering

16. Prof. Dayal R. Parhi – Department of Mechanical Engineering

17. Prof. Samir Kumar Patra - Department of Life Science

18. Prof. Pravat Kumar Ray - Department of Electrical Engineering

19. Prof. Prof. Ritwik Sarkar - Department of Ceramic Engineering

20. Prof. Dillip Kumar Pradhan - Department of Physics and Astronomy

21. Prof. Subhash Chandra Mahapatra - Department of Physics and Astronomy

22. Prof. Pawan Kumar - Department of Physics and Astronomy

23. Prof. Debasish Sarkar - Department of Ceramic Engineering

24. Prof. Anup Kumar Panda – Department of Electrical Engineering

25. Prof. Arnab Ghosh - Department of Electrical Engineering

List of NIT Rourkela faculty members in 2% of the World’s Top Cited Scientists list for Career-long (1996-2023) Research Impact:

1. Prof. Santanu Paria – Department of Chemical

2. Prof. Siba Sankar Mahapatra – Department of Mechanical Engineering

3. Prof. Bankim Chandra Ray – Department of Metallurgical & Materials Engineering

4. Prof. Snehashish Chakraverty – Department of Mathematics

5. Prof. Surajit Das – Department of Life Science

6. Prof. Subrata Kumar Panda – Department of Mechanical Engineering

7. Prof. Dayal R. Parhi – Department of Mechanical Engineering

8. Prof. Ritwik Sarkar – Department of Ceramic Engineering

9. Prof. S. Murugan – Department of Mechanical Engineering

10. Prof. Shantanu K. Behera – Department of Ceramic Engineering

11. Prof. Sandhyarani Biswas – Department of Mechanical Engineering

12. Prof. Debasish Sarkar – Department of Ceramic Engineering

13. Prof. Bikash Sahoo – Department of Mathematics

14. Prof. Anup Kumar Panda – Department of Electrical Engineering

15. Prof. Kanungo Barada Mohanty – Department of Electrical Engineering