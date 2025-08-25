Bhubaneswar: The researchers of National Institute of Technology (NIT), Rourkela, have developed an algorithm to strengthen cyber resilience for stability of microgrids in the power systems.

Led by Prof. Pravat Kumar Ray, Professor & Head - Department of Electrical Engineering, NIT Rourkela, the research team has developed a Modified Improved Whale Optimisation (MIWO) algorithm inspired from the hunting strategies of humpback whales, which use bubble-net feeding, circling fish and releasing bubbles to create a net that traps them.

Microgrids integrate renewable energies such as solar and wind with storage and traditional generators, which are crucial for the global energy transition.However, since these microgrids are reliant on digital communication, they are vulnerable to cyber threats caused by false data injection and time-delay attacks.

To address this vulnerability, the researchers have introduced a Modified Improved Whale Optimisation–based Fractional Order PID (MIWO-FOPID) controller which ensures robust secondary frequency regulation, during cyberattacks and energy storage systems fluctuations.

---FOPID (Fractional Order PID) is an advanced form of the classic PID controller that allows more precise tuning for complex systems.

---MIWO (Modified Improved Whale Optimisation) is an optimisation algorithm that automatically identifies optimal controller parameters for dynamic conditions.

MIWO which enhances the original method by making it more accurate, faster, and better at avoiding local errors when searching for solutions.

"In modern microgrids, communication networks act as the primary medium for information exchange among different components, thereby increasing their vulnerability to cyberattacks. These include time-delay attacks, where information from sensors or controllers is intentionally delayed, and false data injection, where attackers manipulate system data to mislead control actions, potentially causing instability. To address these challenges, the proposed algorithm incorporates multiple advanced enhancements, including an adaptive strategy with dynamically tuned control parameters, and a multi-phase exploitation mechanism. These modifications significantly enhance convergence characteristics, solution accuracy, and robustness, and mitigate stagnation and local entrapment issues,” said Prof. Ray.

In this research, the proposed controller minimises frequency deviations by optimising the cost function under various cyberattack scenarios, including time-delay attacks, false data injection (FDI), energy storage system (ESS) status attacks, random attacks, and malware intrusions. Both simulation studies and real-world hardware experiments confirm that the proposed approach ensures resilient microgrid frequency control and preserves system stability under such adversarial conditions.

The unique aspects of developed algorithm include:

---It strengthens the safety and reliability of modern power systems

---It enables microgrids to maintain stable operation even under cyberattacks, reducing the risk of service disruptions

---It facilitates the integration of renewable energy sources such as solar power and battery storage by ensuring dependable system performance

---For critical infrastructure, it strengthens protection against digital threats, improving overall resilience.

The findings of this research have been published in the prestigious journal, IEEE Transactions on Consumer Electronics, in a paper co-authored by Prof. Ray, along with Ramesh Chandra Khamari, Research Scholar, NIT Rourkela, Dr. Manoj Kumar Senapati, Government College of Engineering, Keonjhar, and Dr. Sanjeevikumar Padmanaban, University of South-Eastern Norway, Norway.

This research breakthrough not only supports India's renewable energy goals but also offers a strong framework for global policymakers, utilities, and industry leaders to advance smarter, safer energy management practices.