Rourkela: National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela has become a strategic partner in the Odisha Marine Biotechnology Research & Innovation Corridor (OMBRIC), launched today by the Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, in Bhubaneswar. The initiative, led by the Science & Technology Department, Government of Odisha, aims to position the State as a national hub for cutting-edge marine biotechnology research, innovation, and sustainable use of ocean resources.

At the launch event, MoUs were signed in the presence of Chief Minister, senior state government officials and representatives from six leading academic and research institutions: NIT Rourkela, IIT Bhubaneswar, Berhampur University, Fakir Mohan University (Balasore), IISER Berhampur, and ILS Bhubaneswar. Representing NIT Rourkela, Prof. Rohan Dhiman (Registrar of NITR and Principal Investigator of the Project) and Prof. Surajit Das (Project Coordinator and Principal Investigator of the Project) attended the ceremony and signed the MoU as witnesses on behalf of the Institute. Partnering with 6 premier educational institutions of the country, OMBRIC focuses on spearheading advancements in gene discovery, bioactive compounds, bioremediation, and other critical areas, establishing Odisha as a hub for coastal innovation.

NIT Rourkela will focus on advanced marine microbiology research with the following key components:

1. Microbial community analysis and identification of the culture-dependent marine bacterial diversity from various ecosystems, including coastal sites and mangrove environments of the Odisha coast of the Bay of Bengal.

2. Culturing unculturable microorganisms using designer synthetic media.

3. Screening of marine microbial isolates for novel bioactive compounds with pharmaceutical and industrial applications.

To this achievement, Prof. K. Umamaheshwar Rao (Director, NIT Rourkela) remarked, “We are honoured to partner with the Science & Technology Department, Government of Odisha, in the visionary Odisha Marine Biotechnology Research & Innovation Corridor (OMBRIC) initiative. This landmark programme reflects the State’s commitment to mapping and monitoring our marine bio resources, training skilled manpower, and supporting marine biotechnology enterprises & research through strong regional and industry networks. I thank the Chief Minister, the Science & Technology Department, and all stakeholders for their trust in NIT Rourkela’s capabilities. With the support provided, the researchers can contribute to marine-diversity discovery, analysis and cultivation of novel marine microorganisms. It will also strengthen collaborations that link science, policy, and community engagement. This multi-institutional research initiative is a decisive step towards realising the aspirations of Viksit Odish@2036, and NIT Rourkela is proud to be part of this transformative journey.”

The launch of OMBRIC represents a strategic collaboration between leading academic and research institutions in Odisha, bridging the gap between research and real-world application, enabling young innovators to build marine biotechnology enterprises that highlight Odisha’s strengths while adhering to global standards.