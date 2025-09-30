Rourkela: National Institute of Technology Rourkela (NIT Rourkela) researchers have received a patent for a model that aims to improve how vehicles communicate with each other in the future.

The patent, titled “Adaptive Contention Window Optimisation in VANETs using Multi-Agent Deep Reinforcement Learning for Enhanced Performance Model”, has been filed by Dr. Arun Kumar, Assistant Professor; Prof. Bibhudatta Sahoo, Professor, and Dr. Lopamudra Hota, Research Graduate, Department of Computer Science & Engineering, NIT Rourkela. Their work focuses on addressing a key challenge in vehicular communication systems, known as Vehicular Ad-Hoc Networks, or VANETs.

The concept behind VANETs is that vehicles that are in proximity to each other will in the future be able to communicate directly to each other. Consider a car warning other vehicles about precipitous braking or a sudden obstacle on the road. Such communication aids driving, automated traffic systems, and even provides assistance to emergency services. However, when multiple vehicles are contemporaneously sending out messages, the system is bound to face vehicle overcrowding. This congestion leads to delays or lost messages, which directly compromise the viable functionality of such systems.

Researchers at NIT Rourkela have suggested a solution to this issue involving the use of artificial intelligence. Their model utilises a system known as multi-agent deep reinforcement learning. In layman's terms, it enables each vehicle to stagger the time of its messages depending on the actions of other vehicles. Instead of communications competing, the vehicles system learns to sequence and give priority to messages that are time sensitive.

This adaptive adjustment reduces the chances of delay and helps ensure that important alerts are transmitted reliably.

Explaining the motivation behind the work, Dr. Arun Kumar said, "In 2023, India reported around 480,000 road accidents and around 172,000 deaths, many of which could be prevented using modern technologies. Our work is a step towards building safer roads and smarter cities. We envision a near future where autonomous vehicles become a reality in India, and this patent is a small step in that direction, driving the spirit of Innovate in India and Make in India."

The developed model ensures that even in busy conditions, the right message reaches at the right time, which can support safer mobility. This approach represents a step toward future transportation systems where vehicles can coordinate in real time.

VANETs use case scenario include electronic brake lights that notify driver’s of braking scenarios that aren’t in their line of sight and platooning that enables cars to closely tail a lead car through distributed acceleration and steering control data. Enhancing navigation systems, VANETs have the capability to obtain, process, and provide instantaneous information to users on current traffic conditions of roads, improve emergency response systems by rapid broadcast of crucial information, support geolocation systems pedalling electronic payments on-site for nearby retail stores, and on the move facilities such as restaurants, and provide remote access to real-time data for electronic toll collection systems.

Speaking about the developed technology, Prof. Bibhudatta Sahoo, said. “The patent represents a practical step towards preparing India's road system for vehicle-to-vehicle communication. By addressing potential congestion in VANETs and providing a model for adoptive, coordinated communication, the findings lays the ground work for safer and a more efficient traffic management. We invite researchers across institutions to join our efforts in making future autonomous vehicles and collaborate with our research lab at NIT Rourkela.”