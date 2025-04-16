Bhubaneswar: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari is set to visit Odisha on April 17 to lay the foundation stones for several infrastructure projects worth over Rs 3,300 crore.

As per the schedule, Gadkari will launch a total of 17 projects, including 13 National Highway (NH) works and 4 bridge projects under the Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF). These developments cover a total stretch of 110 km across the state and are aimed at improving connectivity and reducing travel time.

Key Projects Highlights:

A. 13 National Highway Projects (105 km)

Estimated cost: ₹2,905 crore.

These include new road constructions and widening works across key routes in districts like Khurda, Puri, Ganjam, Kandhamal, and Nayagarh. Major works involve double-laning with paved shoulders and geometric improvements to enhance safety and road quality.

B. 4 Bridge Projects under CRIF (4.82 km)

Estimated cost: ₹427 crore.

Bridges will be constructed on vital stretches, including Berhampur-Gopalpur and Rourkela-Biramitrapur roads. These projects aim to ease traffic congestion and ensure uninterrupted connectivity during floods.

C. 2 Completed National Highway Projects (44 km)

Total cost: ₹841 crore.

These completed roads, including parts of NH-59 and NH-130CD, will be formally dedicated to the nation during the minister’s visit.