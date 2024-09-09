Cuttack: Ananya Chakraborty, an Associate Professor at the National Law University Odisha, has died of heart attack, revealed the law university’s Vice Chancellor Prof Veda Kumari. Chakraborty’s body was found lying in a rented house in CDA Sector-9 this morning.

Following the recovery of the female Associate Professor’s body, speculations were rife that she had committed suicide. But the clarification from the university’s Vice Chancellor has put all the speculations to rest.

Prof Kumari said the preliminary report reveals Chakraborty died due to a heart attack. Her death is not a suicide.

Mentioning that Chakraborty was a good person, the VC said her demise is an ir-repairable loss for the University.

The VC said a condolence meeting will be held on the varsity campus.

Chakraborty, who was a resident of West Bengal, was found dead inside a room at her rented house in CDA Sector-9.

Upon receiving information, the local police reached the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem.