Bhubaneswar: The Puja committees in Odisha’s Cuttack city have been told not to erect any arch (Torana) on roads during the upcoming Dussehra festival.

The Orissa High Court today issued an order in this regard while hearing a case pertaining to various civic issues of the Cuttack city.

The HC expressed its displeasure over the precarious condition of roads in the Silver City and rapped the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) for its failure to improve the situation.

Acting upon the earlier order of the HC, the Works department secretary deposed before the court through virtual mode and informed that the road repair works in Cuttack will be completed by October 5.

The HC asked the authorities concerned to solve issues related to the power supply in the city at the earliest.

The court fixed October 3 as the date for the next hearing in the case.

Cuttack is known for its lavish celebration of Dussehra. The Puja committees usually erect huge arches on the roads and decorate them with colourful lights for the annual festival.

Many puja panels in Cuttack have designed silver tableaux and gold crowns for the clay idols to add glitter to their Dussehra pandals.

Thousands of people from several districts of Odisha throng the Silver City to visit the Puja pandals.