Bhubaneswar: Deputy Director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Chintan Raghuvanshi, has been denied bail by a Special CBI Court after being arrested in a bribery case.

Raghuvanshi, a 2013-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, was caught red-handed by a special team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) while allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹20 lakh. He was unable to provide a satisfactory explanation for receiving the amount during questioning, leading to his formal arrest.

According to reports, Raghuvanshi had allegedly been accepting bribes on multiple occasions through a middleman.

The case stems from a complaint filed by Rohit Ranjan Rout, a mining trader based in Dhenkanal. Rout alleged Raghuvanshi initially demanded a bribe of ₹5 crore to settle a case against him. When Rout expressed his inability to pay the full amount, the demand was reportedly reduced to ₹2 crore.

Acting on the complaint, the CBI set up a trap and apprehended Raghuvanshi while accepting ₹20 lakh in the Sahid Nagar area of Bhubaneswar.

Investigations in the case are ongoing.