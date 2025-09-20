Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government is yet to make any budgetary expenditure towards the proposed new Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar, Works Minister Pritiviraj Harichandan informed the Assembly on Saturday.

Replying to a query from BJD MLA Subasini Jena, the Minister said that the Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation (OBCC) Limited has been entrusted with preparing the master plan for the project.

“The master plan will be prepared by OBCC Limited. Budgetary allocation will be made only after the plan receives approval and will be sent to the state government for final approval,” Harichandan stated in a written reply.

The proposal for a new Lok Seva Bhawan was mooted as the existing Secretariat building, constructed 68 years ago, is facing space and parking constraints.