Bhubaneswar: Amid buzz over a possible reshuffle in the Odisha Cabinet, BJP state president Manmohan Samal has put all speculations to rest, saying that cabinet expansion was not discussed during his recent visit to New Delhi.

Samal, who had travelled to the national capital on Tuesday, was widely believed to be holding talks with the party’s central leadership on key issues, including potential changes in the state cabinet. However, upon his return today, he dismissed such reports.

“There was no discussion about cabinet expansion. The meetings were focused entirely on organisational matters,” Samal told reporters.

He also informed that the BJP in Odisha is set for a major internal restructuring. “We are going to form a new organisational committee soon. Discussions are underway and more meetings will be held,” he added.

Samal further clarified that his meetings with central leaders, including a visit to the President of India, were strictly courtesy calls and bore no political agenda.