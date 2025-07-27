Puri: Darshan of the deities at the Jagannath Temple in Puri will remain suspended for four hours tomorrow, July 28, due to a special ritual, informed Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) today.

As per the notification, the Khasapada Niti of Lord Jagannath and His divine siblings is scheduled to be performed on the fourth day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Shravan (Monday). Consequently, devotees will not be allowed darshan from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM, following the completion of the second Bhogamandap Bhoga ritual.

During this period, entry to the sanctum sanctorum will be restricted, and devotees will be unable to have darshan of deities.

Darshan will resume after the conclusion of the Khasapada Niti, and devotees will be allowed to have darshan during the night hours.