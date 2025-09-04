Puri: There will be no darshan at the Jagannath Temple for around five hours tonight for conduct of Bamana Janma rituals, informed Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).

"The Bamana Janma ritual will be observed at Shree Jagannath Temple on September 4 on occasion of Bhadraba Sukla Dwadashi Tithi. Accordingly, public darshan will remain closed approximately from 5 pm to 10 pm from commencement of Madhyan Dhupa Bhoga till completion of Bamana Janma ritual," temple administration stated.

However, devotees can have darshan of other deities on premises of the temple and have Mahaprasad during the period.

Meanwhile, Sunia ritual of Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb will also be conducted on the occasion.

The Vamana avatar is the fifth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Lord Vamana appeared as a dwarf to subdue the pride of the demon king Mahabali and reclaim the three worlds (earth, heaven, and the space between them) for gods.