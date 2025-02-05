Puri: There will be no darshan at the Jagannath Temple in Puri for five hours today due to Banakalagi ritual of deities at the temple, informed the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) today.

"The Banakalagi Niti of deities will be conducted today, i.e on 8th day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Magha. Therefore, general darshan will be suspended from 5 pm to 10 pm after second Bhogamandap Bhoga at he temple," the SJTA stated.

The devotees can have holy darshan after completion of Banakalagi Niti at the temple.