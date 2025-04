Puri: Devotees will be restricted from having darshan of deities at the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri for five hours tomorrow due to the Banakalagi ritual.

As per a notice issued by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), the Banakalagi ritual of the deities is scheduled to be held on April 23 (Wednesday).

Therefore, general darshan will be suspended for five hours from 5.00 PM to 10.00 PM after the end of the second Bhoga Mandap ritual tomorrow.