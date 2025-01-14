Puri: The devotees will be restricted to have darshan of Lord Jagannath at the Jagannath Temple in Puri for five hours tomorrow due to Banakalagi ritual.

As per notice issued by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), the Banakalagi ritual of deities is scheduled to be held on January 15 (Wednesday), the second day of Krushna Paksha in the month of Magha. Therefore, general darshan will be suspended for five hours from 5.00 PM to 10.00 PM after end of second Bhoga Mandap ritual tomorrow.