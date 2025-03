Puri: Darshan of deities at the Shree Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri will remain closed for five hours tomorrow (March 5) due to the Banakalagi ritual of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra, the temple administration said.

Accordingly, devotees will not be allowed to have darshan of the deities from 5 PM to 10 PM.

Devotees can resume darshan after the ritual concludes at 10 PM.