Cuttack: The Orissa High Court has stated in its order not to organise firecracker competition at the Lower Baliyatra Ground in Cuttack.

Citing pollution as the reason, the HC has denied permission to hold the firecracker competition. The court has asked the puja committee to use only green firecrackers or environment-friendly crackers.

The court was hearing a petition filed by the Barabati Sarbadharma Sanskritika Parishad.

In its petition, the Parishad has stated the Cuttack Municipal Corporation and the Cuttack District Administration were not taking adequate measures for traffic and crowd management at the Lower Baliyatra Ground where the ‘Ravana Podi’ is organised during ‘Dusshera’.

Based on a proposal by the Advocate Committee, the court has heard the case and asked the CMC and District Administration to ensure all the required arrangements by October 10.

The HC has directed the Cuttack DCP to ensure smooth traffic management and take necessary steps to stop the parking fee collection at the Lower Baliyatra Ground.