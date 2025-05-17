Bhubaneswar: Amidst sharp rise in Covid cases in most of Asian countries, Odisha health department seems to be ready to tackle the possible situation in the state if the cases spike in India.

In view of Covid cases reported from Hong Kong, Singapore and Thailand, the Health department of Odisha Government is in discussion with the World Health Organisation (WHO), which is yet to register any Covid case from Odisha.

"The Covid trend is found neither in India nor in Odisha. However, both the Centre and state government are on alert as the number of Covid-19 cases are being reported in Singapore, Hong Kong and Thailand," said Public Health Director Dr. Nilakantha Mishra today.

"The state government will take steps to deal with possible Covid situation as per Central Government's directives. However, no new positive case has been reported in Odisha since long time," he added.

According to media reports, Singapore and Hong Kong health authorities have warned their citizens about spike in Covid-19 cases. While Covid cases in Hong Kong reached its highest in a year, the virus is actively spreading in Singapore.

Experts are in their opinion that the increase in Covid infection may have occurred due to low immunity.