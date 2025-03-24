Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government ruled out any involvement of its employees in illegal activities related to the promotion of fake medicines and vaccinations.

In response to a query from BJD Deogarh legislator Romancha Ranjan Biswal, Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling informed the Odisha Legislative Assembly that the Government has no knowledge of any employee granting illegal permissions for opening medicine stores or assisting in stock examinations. He further clarified no Government staff members are linked to such unlawful activities.

Biswal wanted to know whether the Government was aware of any of its employees being involved in promoting fake drugs and vaccinations. He also sought details on any action taken against those engaged in such illegal practices.

The Minister stated raids were conducted at 3,462 locations involved in the sale of fake medicines, injections, and vaccinations over the past three years. During these operations, 13,787 samples were collected and sent for testing, of which 13,052 were analysed. Among them, 84 samples were found to be spurious.

As a result, 107 cases were registered in the last three years. With the support of the Special Task Force (Drugs), formed in collaboration with the police and Health Department officials, 15 individuals were arrested for their alleged involvement in the sale of counterfeit drugs.