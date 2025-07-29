Bhubaneswar: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has confirmed that there are no hidden chambers or concealed spaces inside the Ratna Bhandara of the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, following a detailed Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) survey and months of structural conservation work.

The ASI, which had constituted a Technical Core Conservation Committee in March 2023 for the restoration of the temple’s main structure and Ratna Bhandara, carried out the conservation while fully respecting the sacred rituals and traditions associated with the 12th-century shrine.

The Ratna Bhandara, which houses the temple’s valuable ornaments and treasures, consists of two separate chambers, the Bhitara (inner) Bhandara and the Bahara (outer) Bhandara, divided by an iron grill gate locked from outside.

During inspections, ASI experts decided to conduct a GPR survey in September 2024 to check for any hidden rooms or storage areas within the structure’s walls or below its flooring. The results of the survey confirmed that there were no hidden chambers or concealed shelves, the ASI said in a statement.

Subsequently, conservation work officially began on December 17, 2024, and was carried out in two phases. The first phase lasted until April 28, 2025, and the second phase resumed from June 28 to July 7, 2025.

The restoration process began with scaffolding and de-plastering of both inner and outer chambers to examine the condition of the structure. Damaged stones and loose joints were identified and repaired. Chemical cleaning was carried out on the interiors and exteriors.

The inner chamber saw the installation of a hollow Mild Steel (M.S.) platform for detailed stonework. Deteriorated stones were replaced with khondalite blocks that matched the temple’s original design. Corbel stones and rusted Wrought Iron beams were also replaced with specially designed Stainless Steel box beams.

Further strengthening was done using Polymer Modified Cement (PMC) grouting in niches, wall junctions, and other vulnerable areas. The flooring was redone with granite laid over sandstone to improve drainage and door movement.

As part of the final steps, the inner iron grill gate was chemically cleaned and repainted with golden preservative paint.