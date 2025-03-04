Bhubaneswar: There will be no public holiday on March 5 to celebrate Biju Patnaik Birth Anniversary in Odisha from this year onwards as the state government has cancelled the previous order.

As per the notification issued by General Administration and Public Grievance Department on March 3, March 5 in every year will not be observed as the public holiday anymore.

However, the birth anniversary of legendary leader late Biju Patnaik will be celebrated on March 5 every year at all government levels with much fervour, the notification stated.

Notably, the previous Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government led by Naveen Patnaik had declared March 5 as the Panchayatiraj Day to mark birthday of former Chief Minister late Biju Patnaik.

Since 2020, the state had been observing March 5 as the public holiday every year.

However, the BJP government led by Mohan Charan Majhi scrapped the state holiday on March 5 and announced that the birth anniversary of the former CM will not be celebrated as the Panchayatiraj Diwas from this year.