Bhubaneswar: In view of rising cases of Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) in China, Odisha Health Department assured people not to get worried over the virus.

"The state health department is ready to face the challenges due to HMPV. There is no need to panic as the virus is not new. So far, the infection has not been seen in people with foerign travel history. Wherever, any case has been reported, guidelines have been issued in that state, Odisha Public Health Director Dr. Nilakantha Mishra said today citing 'no case has been detected in Odisha'.

Speaking over the issue, he said that the tests are being carried out at AIIMS to detect the virus. The NCDC is contstantly monitoring the situation round o clock.

"If necessary, testing centres will be increased. However, the situation is not grave for now even if the country has reported the HMPV cases. This is a seasoal virus, no need to be scared," the senior health official said.

HMPV is a common respiratory virus that causes an upper respiratory infection like a cold in people of all ages particularly during the winter and early spring seasons. The respiratory virus recently gained attention after its outbreak in China.

The Union Health Ministry assured the public about the virus, confirming no rise in cases in India.

Following surge in HMPV cases in Chuna, Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava today chaired a meeting with States/UTs in a virtual mode on Monday to review the present situation of respiratory illnesses in India.

Union Health Secretary emphasised that there is no cause of concern for the public from HMPV which has been present globally since 2001. She advised states to strengthen and review the ILI/SARI surveillance. She reiterated that an increase in respiratory illnesses is usually seen during the winter months. She also stated that the country is well prepared for any potential surge in respiratory illness cases.

The states were advised to enhance IEC and awareness among the population regarding prevention of transmission of the virus with simple measures such as washing hands often with soap and water; avoid touching their eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands; avoid close contact with people who are exhibiting symptoms of the disease; cover mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing etc.