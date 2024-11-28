Bhubaneswar: In order to stave off potato shortage in Odisha, the State Government held a review meeting this evening.

After hundreds of potato laden trucks on their way to Odisha were stopped by the West Bengal Police at Belda, around 25 kms away from the Laxmannath Toll Gate last night, shortage of potato in Odisha seemed imminent in coming days.

However, Odisha’s Food Supplies Minister Krushna Chandra Patra today ruled out any fears of potato shortage in the State.

Reacting to the recent development following the meeting, Patra said orders have been placed to procure potato from the state of Uttar Pradesh. The rate of potato per kilo in Uttar Pradesh is ₹22. When transportation and other expenses will be taken into consideration, the rate of one kg potato will be ₹30 for retail consumers in Odisha, the Minister said.

There is no need for people to worry about potato supply. The Odisha Government will not succumb to anyone’s blackmail or coerce someone to get potato, Patra stated.

The previous Government in Odisha did nothing to address the situation. Not only potato, the previous Government did nothing to make the State self-sufficient in onion, egg, oil or pulses production, he alleged.

The BJP Government in Odisha has planned out everything to address the issues. Potato seeds have been already distributed among farmers. There will be no shortage of the tubers in the State in coming days, said the Minister. He also informed work has been started to set up 58 cold storages in the State.

Action will be taken against the traders who will sell potato at higher rates, he said.