Bhubaneswar: The number of Royal Bengal Tigers at the Nandankanan Zoological Park declined to 27 with the death of a cub at the zoo this morning.

Zoo official sources said the white female cub was unwell since January 12. The cub initially appeared lethargic, withdrawn and did not come forward to feed during the CCTV surveillance. It then separated from the mother.

Zoo authorities examined the cub and found that it had an elevated body temperature. It was transferred to the veterinary hospital located on the premises of the zoo.

During the treatment comprehensive diagnostic tests including blood and fecal sample analyses of the cub were conducted.

Zoo official sources further stated on basis of the recommendations of experts from the Centre for Wildlife Health (CWH), the cub was given intensive care, including IV fluids, plasma expanders, antibiotics, antacids, and anticonvulsants. But, the cub continued to refuse food and showed no signs of recovery. It died this morning.

On November 2, 2024, the white tigress Rupa had paired with melanistic tiger Krishna and given birth to four cubs. The cubs had been under the constant care of their mother. They were being monitored exclusively through CCTV.

Now, the tiger population at the Nandankanan Zoo includes 14 males, 10 females, and three cubs whose sex is yet to be determined.