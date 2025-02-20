Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government has launched nine new schemes, without closing schemes launched by the previous BJD government in the state.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi stated this in Odisha Assembly today.

Answering to a question from BJD MLA from Ghasipura Assembly Constituency, Badri Narayan Patra, the CM revealed that the new government has not closed any scheme launched by previous government led by Naveen Patnaik in Odisha.

"So far, the Planning & Convergence department is yet to receive proposal to close any scheme. However, few schemes have been renamed," Majhi replied in the House.

He shared the data showing the number of new schemes launched by the BJP government in the state.

As per the data, the new government led by Chief Minister Mohan Majhi has launched nine new schemes.

The schemes are:

1. Godabarisha Mishra Adarsha Prathamika Vidyalaya

2. Corpus Fund for Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA)

3. Samrudha Krushna Yojana

4. Subhadra Yojana

5. Madho Singh Haath Kharch Yojana

6. Odia Asmita Corpus Fund

7. Antyodaya Gruha Yojana

8. Viksit Gaon Viksit Odisha

9. Makhya Mantri Shakti Bikash Yojana