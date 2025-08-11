Bhubaneswar: Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan today clarified that there is no plan to sell the Mahaprasad of Puri Jagannath Temple through online platforms.

Speaking regarding the recent proposals from some organisations to deliver Mahaprasad and dry prasad to devotees via online orders, the Minister said that while the idea aimed at reaching devotees across the country and abroad, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has rejected it to preserve the sanctity of the holy offering.

“We have doubts over whether the purity of Mahaprasad can be maintained once it is carried in this way. The temple administration and the government are not in agreement with such a plan. Devotees should come to Puri and have the privilege of receiving Mahaprasad here,” Harichandan said.

The Minister also appealed to all temples not to sell their offerings online. “Prasad is sacred, not a commercial product,” he added.

Earlier, some private agencies had initiated efforts for the online sale of Mahaprasad, but the plan was stopped after the temple administration and the state government refused to give their consent.