Bhubaneswar: With Odisha reeling under intense heatwave conditions, Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singhdeo assured consumers that there will be no power cut during peak hours of Summer season this year.

Singhdeo, who holds the Energy portfolio in Odisha Government, ordered the discoms not to cut power supply especially during day period of the Summer.

"Even as power disruption is occurring due to thunderstorm activities at some places, the power is being restored immediately. The power is being supplied even after the electric poles fall," the Minister said.

He also assured the consumers that unpaid bills will not lead to power disconnection during summer this year.

"No power disconnection will occur due to unpaid bills. However, the consumers will have to pay the bills," he clarified.

The heatwave conditions continue across the state, particularly in western region.

By 11.30 am today, the maximum temperature touched 42.6 degree C in Jharsuguda. Hirakud, Sambalpur and Rourkela recorded 40 degree C, 39.6 degree C and 39 degree C respectively during the period.

Bhubaneswar stood at 35.4 degree C by 11.30 am today.