Bhubaneswar: Odisha is set to experience dry weather for the next seven days, per the Regional Meteorological Centre.

Manorama Mohanty, Director of the meteorological centre, stated daytime temperatures are expected to rise gradually by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the next five days. The likelihood of rainfall across the state remains low.

A heatwave warning has been issued for March 29 in isolated areas of Sambalpur, Sonepur, Kalahandi, and Balangir districts.

Malkangiri recorded the highest daytime temperature at 36.8 degrees Celsius today. Additionally, nine locations across the state registered temperatures of 35 degrees Celsius or higher.

Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded temperatures of 34.2 degrees Celsius and 33.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Mohanty also noted in the past 24 hours, isolated rainfall was recorded in coastal Odisha, with Jagatsinghpur receiving the highest rainfall at 35 mm.